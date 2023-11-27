City Circle Theatre Company Presents Disney's MARY POPPINS

City Circle Theatre Company presents Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS December 8–10 & 15–17 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.

The world's best-loved, practically perfect nanny takes the stage in a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure! Join Bert, Jane, Michael, and Mary Poppins in a musical packed full of special effects, beloved music, and more heart than you can shake an umbrella at. A family classic just in time for the holidays, this production is sponsored by Hills Bank.

Performances

Fridays, Dec 8 & 15, at 7:30 PM

Saturdays, Dec 9 & 16 at 2:00 & 7:30 PM

Sundays, Dec 10 & 17 at 2:00 PM

Student Rush: Starting one hour before each performance on Saturday, December 9, students may purchase a ticket to that performance for only $10! Offer available in person at the CCPA Box Office.

American Sign Language Interpretation: ASL interpreters will be available on Sunday, December 10. Anyone who would like seating in the ASL section should contact the Box Office at 319-248-9370, ccpaboxoffice@coralville.org.

Tickets are $16–$30 and are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.