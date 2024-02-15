Circle's Edge Presents John Logan's Tony-Winning Drama RED

City Circle Theatre Company's new traveling branch, Circle's Edge, will present its inaugural production later this month in Coralville. Performances of RED will take place February 23–25 and March 1–3 at Brush and Barrel, located in the Clock Tower Plaza.

About RED

John Logan's RED is a two-actor performance of intense storytelling. Set in the workshop of the American painter Mark Rothko, Circle's Edge brings this psychological drama to life in an intimate performance space seating only 35 audience members.

Intense, exciting, and the winner of seven Tony Awards, RED is a gripping bio-drama that explores the life of painter Mark Rothko and his relationship with his ambitious young assistant.

Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art, a series of murals for New York's famed Four Seasons Restaurant. In the two fascinating years that follow, Rothko works feverishly with his young assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery. But when Ken gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing. Raw and provocative, RED is a searing portrait of an artist's ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.

Tickets

Tickets are $19 and are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the performance location: Brush and Barrel, 1801 2nd Street, Coralville.

About City Circle Theatre Company

Since 1998, City Circle Theatre Company has been Coralville's community theatre and is the resident theatre company of the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. City Circle's mission is to present professional caliber theatrical productions and events that provide education, enrichment, and enlightenment to the public. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend and audition for City Circle shows.

Circle's Edge

Circle's Edge is the traveling branch of City Circle Theatre Company, dedicated to leaving the CCPA stage behind and focusing on intimate theatre that showcases unique spaces in our community. Circle's Edge provides exciting opportunities for our thriving talent, concentrating on actor, text, and storytelling. The result is thought-provoking theatre that engages our community to grow and ask questions.