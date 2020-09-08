Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre Presents ITALIAN ARIAS With Janara Kellerman

The event takes place online on September 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre will present an online event called ITALIAN ARIAS with Janara Kellerman.

Join in this spectacular selection of arias sung by mezzo Janara Kellerman, including Habanera from her signature role in Bizet's Carmen.

DATE & TIME: September 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Online Streaming Production at youtube.com/cedarrapidsopera

Lebanese-American mezzo-soprano Janara Kellerman has made a name for herself among opera lovers and critics alike. Hailed by Opera News for her "keen dramatic instincts" and "voluptuous tone," Ms. Kellerman is delighting audiences throughout the world. This season Ms. Kellerman will join the Lima Symphony as the Alto Soloist in MAHLER 2ND SYMPHONY, return to the Mineola Choral Society as the Alto Soloist in DVORAK STABAT MATER and make a role debut as the title role in Massenet's HÉRODIADE with New Amsterdam Opera. Future engagements include a performance at the Washington National Cathedral and Lincoln Center and a return to the Mineola Choral Society as the Alto Soloist in Mozart's CORONATION MASS IN C.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You