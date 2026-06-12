TWILIGHT OF THE GODS Trailer Unveiled Ahead of Atlanta Opera Run at Cobb Energy

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The Atlanta Opera posted the official trailer for TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, the company's new production of Wagner's final Ring cycle opera, set to run at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta. The clip offers a first look at the staging ahead of its opening.

TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, known in German as Götterdämmerung, features music and libretto by Richard Wagner. The production stars Lise Lindstrom as Brünnhilde and Stefan Vinke as Siegfried, with David Leigh as Hagen. Roberto Kalb conducts.

Directed by Tomer Zvulun, who also serves as the company's General and Artistic Director, the production completes the Atlanta Opera's first Ring cycle and has been described as the first new American Ring staging since the pandemic. The run at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center marks a significant milestone for the Atlanta company.

BroadwayWorld previously spoke with Zvulun about the production in an in-depth interview on the Ring cycle finale, and soprano Lise Lindstrom shared her perspective on the role of Brünnhilde in a separate video.

More on Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center Recent Articles GÖTTERDÄMMERUNG Will Complete First Southeast Ring Cycle at The Atlanta Opera 5/5/2026

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