Video: WATER MEMORY (JALA SMRITI) World Premiere at The Atlanta Opera

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A new clip from The Atlanta Opera previews WATER MEMORY (JALA SMRITI), a world premiere opera set to open at the Ferst Center for the Performing Arts at Georgia Tech. The company posted the video ahead of the production's two-performance run, offering audiences an early look at the work before it reaches the stage.

WATER MEMORY (JALA SMRITI) is an original opera by Kitty Brazelton and Vaibu Mohan. The dual title, drawing from both English and Sanskrit, signals a cross-cultural dimension at the heart of the piece. As a world premiere, the production marks the first time the work will be performed before a live audience.

Performances take place on Friday, June 12 at 7:30pm and Sunday, June 14 at 2pm at the Ferst Center for the Performing Arts at Georgia Tech. Tickets are available through atlantaopera.org.

The Atlanta Opera has been active this season with several major productions, including its first complete Ring cycle. TWILIGHT OF THE GODS closed out that cycle, and the company also staged new productions of TURANDOT and THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO earlier in the 2025-26 season.

More on The Atlanta Opera Recent Articles Video: TWILIGHT OF THE GODS Soprano Lise Lindstrom on Brunnhilde and Wagner's Final Ring Chapter at Atlanta Opera 6/11/2026

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