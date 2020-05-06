Bell Tower Theater Will Present Virtual Play, PETS IN QUARANTINE

Bell Tower Theater is presenting a virtual play, Pets in Quarantine, on its Facebook page!

It is the spring of 2020. Humans are staying home, practicing social distancing to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The pets of these humans are confused. Their lives have been changed by the sudden constant presence of their human companions. News reporter Paige Turner interviews eight of these pets to get their stories of confinement.



The cast includes: Jon Aguilar, Chris Becker, Jeannie Bergquist, Lauren Bergquist, Don Brauhn, Cindy Campton, Sue Flogel, Debbie Meyer and Miki Robinson.



Due to copyright restrictions, the show will play at 7 pm and be taken down as soon as it is completed. The video will not remain online so if you want to watch it, you have to do it live.



This event is free however they will be accepting donations.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/862273964291559/.





