ACCENT Comes to The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in April

The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts will present international a Capella sensation ACCENT Saturday, April 13 at 7:00 PM. Tickets cost $17–$27 (before fees and sales tax) and are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

Hailing from all over the globe, Accent’s improbable meeting of these six self-described “jazz vocal nerds” could only have happened in the age of social media. After becoming long distance fans of each other’s YouTube videos, the group collaborated online, eventually coming together. Since then they have released five albums, performed all over the world, and been featured in two sold-out Christmas shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Listen to some of Accent's top tracks now on their website: https://accentvocal.com/.

The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts is located in Plaza on 5th at 1301 5th Street in Coralville, Iowa. For more information, contact the Box Office 319.248.9370, or visit www.CoralvilleArts.org.