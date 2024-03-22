Justin Austin Returns to Des Moines This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 4pm, Marian Anderson Vocal Award winner Justin Austin will return to Des Moines to present an intimate Artist Recital with pianist Allen Perriello at Plymouth Church.

Fresh off solo recitals at Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center, rising opera star Justin Austin has been praised for his “mellifluous baritone” (The Wall Street Journal) and has quickly gained a reputation for his compelling performances on the stages of The Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Los Angeles Opera Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Des Moines Metro Opera and many others. His 2023-24 season kicked off with The Metropolitan Opera’s premiere of Jake Heggie’s Dead Man Walking (bringing “crackling character” according to The Washington Post) and continued with Washington National Opera’s production of Romeo and Juliet at The Kennedy Center, portraying Mercutio. This summer, Justin returns to Des Moines to debut the role of Thomas Eugene McKeller in Des Moines Metro Opera’s anticipated world premiere opera,American Apollo, by Damien Geter and Lila Palmer.