Tom Papa Will Tape New Netflix Special During GRATEFUL BREAD TOUR in Denver

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Tom Papa will bring his GRATEFUL BREAD TOUR to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on October 24, with two performances at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Both shows will be filmed for an upcoming Netflix stand-up special.

The tapings mark Papa’s latest collaboration with Netflix, following a series of previous specials including Home Free, released in 2024. The new special will be filmed in front of a live audience, with attendees advised that entry constitutes consent to being recorded as part of the production.

Audience members are asked to arrive early, as late seating will not be permitted due to filming, and ticket holders may be required to move seats at the discretion of producers.

Papa, who has performed stand-up for more than three decades, has built a career across film, television, radio, and publishing. His credits include multiple stand-up specials, roles in films such as The Informant and Analyze That, and television appearances including NBC’s The Marriage Ref.

In addition to his comedy work, Papa hosts the podcast Breaking Bread with Tom Papa and SiriusXM programs including What A Joke With Papa And Fortune. He has also authored several books, including We’re All In This Together…So Make Some Room.

Ticket Information

Tickets will go on sale April 10 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at ParamountDenver.com.