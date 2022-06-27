The CJRO Sextet Presents as Evening of Jazz Featuring the Music Of Cuba and Brazil Next Month

Join the CJRO Sextet on Friday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. as they continue their new series at the Parsons Theatre in Northglenn by presenting an evening of sizzling jazz featuring the music of Cuba and Brazil!

The concert features some of the finest jazz musicians in the area and will honor the history and heritage of these culturally rich countries. The Sextet, led by Art Bouton (Saxophone); Eric Erhardt (Saxophone); Jonathan Powell (Trumpet); Victor Mestas (Keyboards); Bijoux Barbosa (Bass), and Mike Marlier (Drums). Tickets are $18 - $25. To purchase go to the CJRO website, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2182710®id=62&articlelink=https://www.coloradojazz.org/concerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call the Parsons Theatre Box Office at 303-450-8888. The Parsons Theatre is located at 1 E. Memorial Parkway in Northglenn.

Founded in 2012 by bandleader, Art Bouton, with a mission to perform the best music with the best musicians, the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra does just that and more. Exciting world-renowned guest artists and many of the finest regional musicians perform anything from rollicking big band classics to contemporary large and small ensemble jazz to enthusiastic concert goers across Colorado. Audiences at the Arvada Center, PACE Center in Parker, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lone Tree Arts Center, and beyond have heard the CJRO perform music from Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, and Buddy Rich as well as original arrangements by CJRO composers and other contemporary artists. For more information including upcoming concerts, go to https://www.coloradojazz.org/