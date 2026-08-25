THE TEMPEST Cast Set for Denver Center's Oct. 2 Opening

NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Denver Center Theatre Company has announced the full cast and creative team for The Tempest, directed by Artistic Director Chris Coleman. Performances will begin in the Kilstrom Theatre on October 2.

The Tempest will feature Jacqueline Antaramian (Julius Caesar, Broadway/15 Seasons with DCTC) as Prospera, Sarah Statler (Anastasia, national tour) as The Singer/Pianist, Timothy McCracken (Anna Karenina, DCTC) as Alonso, Rajesh Bose (Life of Pi, Broadway) as Antonio, Tamarra Graham (Hamlet, Kingsman Shakespeare Company) as Gonzala, Ben Cherry (Ragtime, Broadway) as Sebastian, Janiah-Camile François (McNEAL, Broadway) as Miranda, Erika Soto (Exit the King, A Noise Within) as Ariel, Moses Villarama (Here Lies Love, Broadway) as Caliban, Alistair Toovey (Richard III, Finnish National Theatre) as Ferdinand, Erik Fellenstein (Indecent, DCTC) as Adrian/Boatswain, Sean Scrutchins (Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, DCPA Cabaret) as Trinculo/Shipmaster, Rob Nagle (Much Ado About Nothing, DCPA) as Stephano/Mariner, Claire Blackwelder (The Merchant of Venice, Shakespeare Theatre Company) as Understudy, and Anton Gillis-Adelman ('The Boys' on Amazon Prime) as Understudy.

The Tempest will be directed by Chris Coleman (Hamlet, DCTC) with scenic design by Chika Shimizu (Hamlet, DCTC), costume design by Kevin Copenhaver (Somewhere, DCTC), lighting design by Charles R. MacLeod (Godspeed, DCTC), sound design and original music by Lindsay Jones (Destiny of Desire, DCTC), music direction by Dan Graeber (A Christmas Carol, DCTC), fight choreography by Geoffrey Kent (Much Ado About Nothing, DCTC), voice and dialect coaching by Robert Ramirez (Hamlet, DCTC), psychodramaturgy by Barbara Hort, PhD. (Cowboys and East Indians, DCTC), dramaturgy by Leean Kim Torske (Cowboys and East Indians, DCTC), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (Hamlet, DCTC) and Chad Murnane, CSA of Murnane Casting (Next to Normal, DCTC), and stage management by Corin Davidson (Next to Normal, DCTC) and Sage Hughes (English, DCTC).

'For this, his final work, Shakespeare chose to focus on an old betrayal that must either be avenged or forgiven,' said Artistic Director Chris Coleman. 'He sets that story on a deserted island teeming with strange and magical creatures. It's a fascinating and wonderful world laced with romance, music and magic.'

For information and tickets, visit denvercenter.org.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Colorado News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...