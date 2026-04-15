THE CAKE Will Come to Firehouse Theater Company

Firehouse Theater Company will present The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter—a sharp, funny, and deeply human story about love, faith, and the moments that challenge everything we thought we knew.

The Cake runs May 30 through June 28, 2026 and is Directed by Troy Lakey. Performances run Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, with Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM, at the John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver, CO 80230. Tickets are $32, with a group rate of $27 per person for parties of 10 or more.



About The Cake: Della makes cakes, not judgment calls – those she leaves to her husband, Tim. But when the girl she helped raise comes back home to North Carolina to get married, and the fiancé is actually a fiancée, Della's life gets turned upside down. She can't really make a cake for such a wedding, can she? For the first time in her life, Della has to think for herself.



“Bekah Brunstetter's The Cake is a timely, heartfelt play inspired by real-life conflicts around same-sex marriage and religious liberty, told through the very personal question of who gets to bake a wedding cake,” says Director Tory Lakey. “Rather than arguing politics or policy, the story unfolds in an intimate space between people who love one another but are suddenly divided by deeply held beliefs. Blending humor, compassion, and nuance, The Cake encourages audiences to lean in, really listen, and consider how empathy can exist even when beliefs collide."



The Cake features the talents of: Nicole Kaiser as Jen, Kelly Uhlenhopp as Della, Jessica Eckenrod as Macy and Jeff Jesmer as Tim.