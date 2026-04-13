SNL Star Leslie Jones Adds Denver Date To I’M HOT TOUR

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Emmy Award-winning comedian and actress Leslie Jones has announced a new date for her I’M HOT TOUR, with a performance scheduled for October 3, 2026 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Colorado.

The newly added performance is part of an expanded tour schedule, with Jones continuing to bring her stand-up to audiences across the country. Known for her high-energy style and personal storytelling, Jones’ comedy draws from her lived experience and perspective.

TICKET INFORMATION

An artist presale will run from April 15 at 10:00 a.m. through April 16 at 10:00 p.m. local time, with the code “LESLIE.” General ticket sales will begin April 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Additional information is available at justleslie.com.