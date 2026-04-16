SAMBA SWING! BIG BAND RHYTHMS FROM BRAZIL To Perform At Arvada Center

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The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra will bring the vibrant sounds of samba, bossa nova, and Afro-Brazilian jazz to life with the power and precision of the CJRO big band. This high-energy performance will take place on Saturday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO 80003. Tickets are $28 - $47 and available online or by calling 720-898-7200.

Latin jazz grew from the early-20th-century meeting of Afro-Cuban rhythms and American jazz. In Brazil, a parallel fusion emerged as samba musicians absorbed jazz harmony and swing phrasing, eventually shaping the distinctive feel known as Samba Swing—a groove defined by off-beat accents and layered rhythmic interplay. Together, these traditions produced a distinctive swing feel that reshaped modern jazz and remains central to Afro-Brazilian jazz today.

This concert features the nineteen-piece CJRO Big Band along with Marion Powers on vocals. The evening will also highlight members of the celebrated CJRO Latin Jazz Ensemble, including Victor Mestas (piano), Gabriel Santiago (guitar), Gonzalo Teppa (double bass), and Leo Corona on percussion.

About Colorado Jazz Repetory Orchestra

The CJRO is one of the region's premier jazz ensembles, featuring top-tier musicians dedicated to honoring and expanding the jazz tradition. Known for their innovative programming and electrifying performances, the CJRO continues to push boundaries while preserving the rich legacy of jazz. Read more at ColoradoJazz.org