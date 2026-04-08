Marc Maron Will Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Month

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Comedy Works has announced that Marc Maron will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark April 9 - 11.

Marc Maron has released five hit stand-up comedy specials throughout his career. His most recent, Marc Maron: Panicked premiered in August 2025. Prior, From Bleak To Dark, premiered in 2023, earning him a WGA nomination. Maron's other specials include End Times Fun (2020) which was nominated for a 2021 Critics' Choice Award, Marc Maron: Too Real(2017), More Later (2015) and Thinky Pain (2013).

Maron has a peerless reputation in the podcasting world through his landmark podcast WTF with Marc Maron. Launched in 2009, this interview-style podcast received over 100 million listeners every year and has become a phenomenon in the podcasting space, with over 1600 episodes to date. Over the years, Marc has interviewed icons such as US President Barack Obama, Keith Richards and Robin Williams.

In 2023, Maron's show became the first one-on-one podcast episode (Episode 67- Robin Williams) inducted into America's National Recording Registry. The podcast came to end after 16 years last fall.

Maron starred in the Netflix series GLOW and his scripted series, Maron, aired for four seasons. This past year, Maron also starred in the critically acclaimed feature film, To Leslie, and the hit series Stick.

Comedy Works has announced that Marc Maron will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark April 9 - 11.

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