Jerrod Carmichael Comes to Comedy Works Landmark

🎭 NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jerrod Carmichael is an Emmy-winning comedian from Winston-Salem, NC. His most recent special, Don't Be Gay, can be streamed on HBO Max. Previous specials include Rothaniel, and he currently stars in HBO's Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.

Jerrod Carmichael will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Thursday April 2 at 7:30 PM, Friday April 3 at 8:00 PM, and Saturday April 4 at 6:00 & 8:30 PM.

Advance tickets are available.Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.