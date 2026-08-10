Frankie Quiñones to Perform at Comedy Works South and Downtown
Quiñones will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on August 13, and Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on August 14 & 15.
Comedian and actor Frankie Quiñones will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on August 13, and Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on August 14 & 15.
Frankie Quiñones is a stand-up comedian, actor, and creator, known for his character work. Frankie starred in HULU's critically claimed, THIS FOOL, for which he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Independent Spirit Awards. Frankie also recently wrapped a pilot for his own sketch show at Hulu entitled GET FRANKIE.
Frankie's filmed his first hour special for Hulu with Ali Wong as his director and EP which aired October 2025. Frankie also recurs on FX's WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS and animated series FIRED ON MARS and VICTOR & VALENTINO, both for HBO MAX. Other acting credits include MR MAYOR, FELIZ NAVIDAD, THE DRESS UP GANG, PAPI CHULO, and the WALKING DEAD Spin off, to name a few.
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EUREKA DAY by Jonathan Spector
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