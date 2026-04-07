Frank Caliendo Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Month

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Comedy Works has announced that Frank Caliendo will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark Friday April 17 / 7:00 PM & 9:15 PM and Saturday April 18 / 6:00 & 8:30 PM.

Comedian, actor, and impressionist Frank Caliendo's impeccable comedic timing and spot-on impressions have been the center of fan-favorite viral video clips, TV shows, radio appearances, and live shows for more than 20 years. With an enormous collection of impressions at his command, Frank creates extraordinary comedic situations for our culture's most famous celebrities, sports figures, and political leaders.

Frank was a regular on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown and makes appearances on

SportsCenter and other ESPN shows. He starred in the ad campaign for Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli.

His Super Bowl Richard Sherman 30 for 30 mocumentary, and “#IfTrumpWere” parodies have all gone viral. Prior to working with ESPN, Frank spent 10 years on Fox NFL Sunday Pregame.

Frank starred in his own TBS TV series, Frank TV, his own hour-long TBS special, Frank Caliendo: All Over The Place, and the half-hour special, Comedy Central Presents: Frank Caliendo.

He was a cast member on the Fox TV series MADtv for five years, and he has been a guest over 20 times combined on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show and The Late Show.