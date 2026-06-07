FROM SEED TO SONG: HEARTWOOD Will Come to the KVNF Community Room

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On Wednesday, June 24 at 5:30 PM, Juniper Circle Productions, The Learning Council, and Paonia Literary Project will welcome audiences to From Seed to Song: Heartwood, an evening of music, storytelling, and conversation inspired by the natural world and the stories that connect us to it.

Presented live in the KVNF Community Room with portions streaming later online, this June event features acclaimed Colorado singer-songwriter Gabrielle Louise, award-winning playwright and novelist Gina Femia, in conversation with the book Heartwood: The Wisdom and Healing Kinship of Trees and author, Lindsay Branham.

Part performance, part literary exploration, Heartwood commissions artists from different genres to create original pieces based on a shared theme - fostering dialogue between rural and urban creatives.

"One of the things that excites us most about this project is the collaboration - what happens when artists encounter each other across disciplines," said Michael Cooper, Executive Artistic Director of Juniper Circle Productions. "From Seed to Song creates sacred space where those encounters become brand new work."

This month's offering explores forests, ecology, healing, and the hidden networks that sustain both natural and human communities. Through original song and monologue the performance asks what we can learn from the living world around us, and from one another.

Gabrielle Louise is known for her original Americana music that blends folk traditions with sophisticated musicality and a deep love of storytelling. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, she has toured extensively throughout the country and earned recognition for her thoughtful songwriting and captivating live performances.

Gina Femia is an award-winning playwright, performer, and novelist whose work has been developed at leading theaters including The Goodman Theater, MCC Theater, Playwrights Horizons, and New Georges. Gina's writing has received numerous national honors, with their debut young adult novel, Alondra, recognized as one of the best books for teens in 2023.

Launched in partnership with The Learning Council, Arbol Farmers Market, and Paonia Literary Project, From Seed to Song: Heartwood is a free summer program that cultivates connections between writers, readers, and community members.

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