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Dov Davidoff to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer and Landmark

The HBO and NBC actor and Road Dog memoirist will headline shows at both Denver-area clubs.

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Dov Davidoff to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer and Landmark

Comedy Works will present Dov Davidoff for stand-up shows at its Larimer Square and Landmark locations, with multiple performances scheduled at each venue. Davidoff will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square on August 13, and Comedy Works South at the Landmark on August 14 & 15,

Dov Davidoff currently appears on HBO's Crashing and NBC's Shades of Blue with Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta. He's been seen on The Tonight Show and Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel as well as a lead role alongside Mark Wahlberg in the movie Invincible.

He's done a comedy special for Comedy Central and Showtime, and recently had a memoir published by St. Martin's Press entitled Road Dog, life and reflections of a standup comic from the road.

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