Devon Walker Comes to Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square This Month

Performances are July 21 - 23.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Craig Robinson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week Photo 2 Craig Robinson Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week
The Eagles Set Final Tour Dates Photo 3 The Eagles Set Final Tour Dates
THE TEMPEST Free Performances to be Presented at Red Rocks Community College Outdoor Pavil Photo 4 THE TEMPEST Free Performances to be Presented at Red Rocks Community College Outdoor Pavilion

Devon Walker Comes to Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square This Month

 DEVON WALKER comes to Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square July 21 – 23.

Devon Walker is a New York based comic, actor and writer who can be seen regularly as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Devon previously wrote for the Freeform series, Everything's Trash and the Netflix animated series, Big Mouth.

Vulture named Devon as a Comedian You Should and Will Know in 2022.

Comedy Works has announced that Devon Walker will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark and Larimer Square:

Friday, July 21 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00 - Landmark

Saturday, July 22 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00 - Landmark

Sunday, July 23 / 7:00 PM / $17.00 – Larimer Square




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
The Stanley Hotels NATIONAL PARK AFTER DARK Adds Second Show Photo
The Stanley Hotel's NATIONAL PARK AFTER DARK Adds Second Show

Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live will present NATIONAL PARK AFTER DARK coming to The Stanley Hotel Pavilion in Estes Park, CO on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added at 9:30pm. This show will be ages 21 and up.

2
TERRY FATOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS Comes to Bellco Theatre in November Photo
TERRY FATOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS Comes to Bellco Theatre in November

The Zarlengo Foundation presents TERRY FATOR: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS at Bellco Theatre on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7pm. Tickets range from $49.95 to $79.95 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10am at AXS.com.

3
Anthony Jeselnik Brings BONES AND ALL to Denver in October Photo
Anthony Jeselnik Brings BONES AND ALL to Denver in October

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik is bringing his new 2023 stand-up tour, Bones and All, to Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre on October 19 & 20 and due to overwhelming demand, a fourth show has been added on Thursday, October 19! His Fall tour will include over 30 different cities across North America with new material.

4
Denver Center for the Performing Arts A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, LITTLE RED, and More Go On Sal Photo
Denver Center for the Performing Arts' A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, LITTLE RED, and More Go On Sale Next Week

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) has announced that Christmas is coming early with six productions on sale Tuesday, July 18.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Theatre presents In the Heights
Vintage Theatre (6/23-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
Phamaly Theatre Company (8/17-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliet
Central City Opera House (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/01-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Authentic Experience Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kiss Me, Kate
Central City Opera House (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# INSIGHT COLAB THEATRE presents BI-PASSING
People's Building (7/14-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The hilarious and heartfelt one-person comedy “My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy”
Lakewood Cultural Center (8/03-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You