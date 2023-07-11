Devon Walker Comes to Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square This Month

Performances are July 21 - 23.
DEVON WALKER comes to Comedy Works Landmark & Larimer Square July 21 – 23.
Devon Walker is a New York based comic, actor and writer who can be seen regularly as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Devon previously wrote for the Freeform series, Everything's Trash and the Netflix animated series, Big Mouth.
Vulture named Devon as a Comedian You Should and Will Know in 2022.
Comedy Works has announced that Devon Walker will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark and Larimer Square:
Friday, July 21 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00 - Landmark
Saturday, July 22 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $25.00 - Landmark
Sunday, July 23 / 7:00 PM / $17.00 – Larimer Square
