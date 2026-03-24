Dean Stanfield To Perform At Comedy Works South At The Landmark

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Comedy Works has announced that Dean Stanfield will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark from March 26 through March 28.

Stanfield is a comedian, actor, and writer from Austin, Texas. He has appeared at the Moontower Comedy Festival for three consecutive years and placed second in Helium Comedy Club’s Funniest Person in Austin competition. He has also toured as a feature act for Mark Normand and Ian Fidance.

In 2025, Stanfield was named a New Face of Comedy at the Just For Laughs Festival in the stand-up category.

Performance Schedule

Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. ($15)

Friday, March 27 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. ($25)

Saturday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ($25)

Advance tickets are available at ComedyWorks.com. Guests can also access preferred seating with dining reservations at Lucy Restaurant.

Comedy Works South at the Landmark is located in Denver, Colorado. Tickets are on sale now.