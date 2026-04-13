DUDE DAD’S PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT Adds Boulder Performance

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Comedy Works Entertainment has announced an additional performance of DUDE DAD’S PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT, set for May 8, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colorado. Tickets went on sale April 13 at 10:00 a.m.

The show will feature Taylor Calmus, known online as “Dude Dad,” a Colorado-based video creator whose comedy focuses on the realities of parenthood. A father of four, Calmus has built a following through viral videos that draw on his experiences with family life.

Calmus, who is married to his wife Heidi, has gained popularity for his comedic take on parenting and family dynamics, creating content that resonates with audiences navigating similar experiences.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available at BoulderTheater.com. The event is open to audiences ages 18 and older.