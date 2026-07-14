DRACULA, POTUS & More Set for OpenStage Theatre 54th Anniversary Season

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OpenStage Theatre & Company has announced its 54th Anniversary Season, a collection of four compelling productions running from Fall 2026 through Summer 2027 that celebrate bold storytelling, authentic voices, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

Featuring Dracula, POTUS, In the Next Room (The Vibrator Play), and A Midsummer Night's Dream, the season explores characters who confront fear, embrace vulnerability, challenge expectations, and discover hope in unexpected places. Each production offers a distinct theatrical experience while reflecting OpenStage's commitment to stories that are courageous, thought provoking, and unapologetically authentic.

From suspense and satire to intimacy and imagination, the 2026-2027 Season invites audiences to experience theatre that entertains while encouraging reflection, conversation, and connection. Together, these productions highlight the resilience, humor, and determination that define the human experience.

"At OpenStage, every season is built on the belief that great theatre has the power to illuminate, inspire, and bring people together," says Producing Artistic Director Jacob Offen. "This collection of plays embraces bold ideas, unforgettable characters, and stories that remind us to keep moving toward the light."

The 2027 Season reflects OpenStage's ongoing dedication to artistic excellence and meaningful storytelling. Whether audiences are returning for another season or discovering OpenStage for the first time, these productions promise evenings filled with laughter, suspense, insight, and theatrical artistry.

Opening the season in Fall 2026 is a chilling, suspense-driven Gothic horror based on Bram Stoker's classic novel, Dracula by Steven Dietz, directed by Peter J. Anthony. A shadow from the Old World descends upon England, bringing with it a terror that is as seductive as it is deadly. As inexplicable events draw friends and strangers together, they are pulled into a world of secrets, obsession, and supernatural danger. Steven Dietz's acclaimed adaptation breathes fresh life into Bram Stoker's legendary vampire tale, blending gothic suspense, haunting romance, and chilling thrills. Dracula is a gripping journey into the darkness of human desire, fear, and the ancient evil that lurks just beyond the light.

Next in Winter 2027 is POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, by Selina Fillinger, directed by Jessica Jackson. When a careless remark from the President sparks an international crisis, the women of the West Wing are left scrambling to keep the administration from unraveling. As mishaps, secrets, and escalating disasters pile up, an already overworked team races to contain the fallout. This outrageously sharp farce pulls back the curtain on power and politics to spotlight the brilliant women forced to clean up the mess. Bold, irreverent, and wildly funny, the play offers a whirlwind look at what happens when the people behind the scenes are the only ones holding everything together.

Spring 2027 will bring In The Next Room (Or, The Vibrator Play), by Sarah Ruhl and directed by Jacob Offen. In a well-appointed Victorian home at the dawn of the electrical age, Dr. Givings is thrilled to unveil his ingenious new medical invention; a machine he believes will revolutionize women's healthcare. As he enthusiastically treats patients diagnosed with "hysteria," he remains blissfully unaware of the growing emotional distance between himself and his wife, Catherine. Left to wonder what unfolds in the adjoining room, Catherine's curiosity deepens as new visitors arrive, bringing unexpected perspectives on marriage and intimacy. By turns humorous and heartfelt, the play examines the intersection of technology, desire, and the courage it takes to truly understand one another.

Closing the season in Summer 2027 will be Shakespeare's classic, A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Heather Ostberg Johnson. When four young lovers escape into an enchanted forest, they find themselves caught in a world where magic rules and nothing is quite as it seems. As mischievous fairies weave their magic through the mortal world, friendships are tested, love takes unexpected turns, and delightful chaos unfolds. Shakespeare's beloved comedy weaves together romance, wonder, and laughter in a dreamlike adventure where the impossible becomes possible.

Season tickets go on sale August 25, with single ticket sales to follow. Performances will take place at The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre. For the latest information, visit openstage.com.

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