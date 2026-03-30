Ben Roy Will Come to Comedy Works Larimer Square and Landmark in April

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Comedy Works has announced that Ben Roy will perform at Comedy Works Wednesday April 8 at Larimer Square and Thursday April 16 at Landmark.

Ben Roy's first streaming comedy special Hyena!, was recorded at Comedy Works and is now on 800 Pound Gorilla Media. If you aren't familiar with Ben Roy, he's been taking comedy audiences by storm since 2004, bringing an unparalleled energy and unique voice to the stage. Often compared to Lewis Black or Bill Hicks due to his passionate, ranting approach, Roy has a style that is definitively his own.

Roy cut his comedic teeth here in Denver at Comedy Works. Ben has released three stand-up comedy albums and was listed as one of Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch. Ben recorded his sixth album at the world-famous Comedy Works Downtown in January of this year.

Along with fellow Denver Comedians Adam Cayton-Holland and Andrew Orvedahl (who collectively perform as The Grawlix), Ben, wrote and starred in TruTV's original comedy series Those Who Can't. In addition to stand-up comedy, Roy is a prolific musician, currently the lead singer of SPELLS. He is also currently the host of two podcasts, 97.9 The Rat Race and Advice Fight.

With slightly less fanfare than the birth of a star in space, come watch a display of emerging comedic supernovas! Comedians still on the rise take to the stage in pursuit of their full potential! Be a part of the laughter and watch the journey as comics further improve upon their already meteoric rises in the world of comedy! Eight of Denver's brightest young stars, (Nic Dean, Lane Lonion, Lizzy Wolfson, Sam Ellefson, Phil Corridor, Kate McLachlan, Mitch Jones and Austin Black) showcasing their Comedic prowess! Do yourself a favor and witness the birth of a star!