BWW Blog: I Just Rewatched My High School Musical DVDs And...

I was feeling nostalgic and decided to find the DVDs buried deep within my high school relics and watch them.

I'll start by saying that I feel lucky to even have these. I know several folks from other schools or community theatres where they were not allowed or chose not to record any of the shows. But at my high school, every show we performed was recorded and every mom bought the DVD during intermission (including mine). The cast and crew would wait anxiously for the video company to send us the videos, and when they arrived, the cast that became family would be reunited for a short time again in the choir room to pick them up.

For four years, I did this, but rarely did I actually watch any of the shows. If friends would get together occasionally we'd watch a scene or two, but I couldn't bear to watch. I knew I'd be disappointed in my performance having to actually watch it, but still wanted the videos nonetheless. But for whatever reason, I was feeling nostalgic and decided to find the DVDs buried deep within my high school relics and watch them.

Here are a few things I felt after watching:

Who let my hair be so long? I'm not as good of a dancer as I thought when I was actually on stage. Who did my hair? It definitely wasn't me. Wow, that's what that scene looked like? I was always in the dressing room. My accent = not good. Aw, that scene was so fun! I got to eat an apple on stage, so I always finished it as I walked backstage. My director changed my line right there! I still really wish I was in that dance number. He was such a good actor, really killed this one. We didn't get along, but even years later, she's still so talented. On closing night, I was crying so hard during this scene, but tried really hard to hide it. I was sad, okay? Of course, on video night, my mic isn't on for my opening lines. Yup, happened again next year. I originally auditioned for her role, but she killed it. I loved watching her perform. The accent???? Why???? I loved that costume. Wait, this is actually better than I thought. Ugh, that looks way worse than I thought. I loved this curtain call choreo! That dance move looked way better in my head.

So yeah, it was one of the more cringy things I've seen in awhile. But, it reinvigorated my love for theatre and the arts during a time where so much is dark. I'm looking forward to the next time I can wishfully look back on a simpler time in my life, full of pre-show jitters, horrible dance moves, and fond memories.

