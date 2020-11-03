BWW Blog: 9 Reasons I'm Thankful For Theatre This Holiday Season

Here are a few things that make me thankful to still be a theatre nerd.

When the inevitable topic of the pandemic arises, I have to remember that, wow, I haven't been to a musical since March. With a plan to see Mean Girls and Spongebob cancelled rapidly, I've been left hanging since my last trip to New York City and seeing Summer at my regional theatre in Denver. Even though it's been a while since being in that electric room, I'm still thankful for Broadway, musical theatre, and the arts. Here are a few things that make me thankful to still be a theatre nerd:

1. OBC Recordings

This one is kind of obvious. Thank you to all the casts who release their albums for those who aren't able to see the OBC cast. Your voices live on in my head daily.

2. Stage Doors

I used to run, and I mean run, to the stage door after shows at my local Denver Center for the Performing Arts. There was also no real reason to run, but I just had to be the first one there so I didn't miss anyone coming out. Thank you to all the cast and crew members who take a few extra seconds for a signature and a selfie.

3. Quick Costume Changes

Not only do I love watching these happen live (then not paying attention for the rest of the scene because I'm trying to figure out how it happened. "Let It Go" from Frozen, I'm talking about you), but having a few quick changes myself in musicals brings such a burst of energy to the performers and those around them. As a freshman in high school, I remember the lead actress, a senior at the time, asked me to help her with her backstage quick change. It was a little thing, but being a part of her big moment was infectious.

4. Makeup Wipes

I played the Wicked Witch of the West once. You can bet that I'm thankful for makeup wipes.

5. Snacking in the Dressing Room

Costume designers, no, don't freak out at me. I have so many photos of cast and crew members with their hair and makeup half done, with tights and dance shoes on but just a tank top and shorts, eating a paper plate full of food before curtain call. The stress of getting ready in time was worth it to snack.

6. Listening to a Soundtrack for the First Time

Sometimes, I wish I could back to the first time I listened to Hamilton, Come From Away, Anastasia, you name it. I've become so familiar with certain soundtracks at this point that I can whip out lyrics or melodies when I hear something similar. But that feeling when you hear a song for the first time that actually makes you look up and go back to your Spotify to check the name, yup, thankful for those songs.

7. Yes, Even Crying

It was no secret that I cried after every show ended. My senior year, I remember sitting on the stage by myself on closing night taking my last show in - it's an incredibly bittersweet memory. I'm also known to tear up at approximately every soundtrack. Thank you to all the far-more-talented-than-me lyricists, composers, song writers, orchestrators, and instrumentalists who make timeless songs come to life and always cue my waterworks.

8. Big Dance Numbers

You know how I feel about this one. When you have that longer-than-five-minute song come on that takes up so much energy but you just have to do your own choreography and sing every character's part? Yeah, those. Thankful for those.

9. Standing O's

Duh.

Related Articles