BRAVO! VAIL Music Festival Reports $40.3M Economic Impact

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Bravo! Vail Music Festival announced today that its 39th annual summer Festival, which took place from June 25 to August 6, 2026, brought in $40.3 million in direct economic impact to Eagle County and the state of Colorado.

The $40.3-million figure reflects $1.8 million in sales tax revenue across all Eagle County municipalities, with the remaining $38.4 million directly benefiting local businesses, according to a new report by Intercept Insights, LLC, a marketing research firm in Avon, CO. The research is based on spending from 54,665 concert attendees and 587 musicians and artists during the Festival.

In the Town of Vail alone, Bravo! Vail generated $23.9 million in direct economic impact. This included $935,803 in sales tax; $7 million spent on food and beverage; and $12.3 million spent on lodging - approximately 24,966 room nights. Part of these lodging costs is Bravo! Vail's direct expense for housing musicians and operational support staff during the Festival, totaling $1,002,252.40 for 4,583 nights in Vail. Ninety percent of attendees who live outside of Eagle County said they came to Vail specifically to attend the Festival.

'Bravo! Vail is proud to bring such a positive economic impact to our community in Eagle County and the Town of Vail," said Caitlin Murray, President and CEO of Bravo! Vail. "As one of the nation's leading classical music festivals, Bravo! Vail draws audiences and top-tier musicians from around the world, elevating our community's standing as a premier cultural tourism destination and delivering meaningful impact to the local economy."

In addition to Bravo! Vail's direct economic impact in Eagle County, the Festival provided more than 39 free education and engagement events throughout the Valley, providing widespread community access to experience world-class music in a variety of locations and settings.

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