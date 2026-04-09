A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY Will Come to Coal Creek Theater Of Louisville

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Coal Creek Theater of Louisville will present A Fox on the Fairway May 1 through May 16 at the Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays and Monday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, May 3 and 10 at 2:00 p.m.

A tribute from Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, A Fox on the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp, pulling the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club on the day they face their oldest rival in the golf tournament of the decade. Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it's a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers' classics. A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life and man's eternal love affair with... golf.

According to director Dan Schock, “Ken Ludwig's A Fox on the Fairway promises to be a fast moving, comedic barrage. This isn't meant to be a deep touching story nor a life-changing message but rather just a fast paced, hilarious, laugh out loud comedy. My goal is to give audience a chance to escape and get lost in the fun.”

The cast includes Joshua Caraballo (Justin), Louise (Jaccie Serbus), Davis Cervera (Bingham), Beth Crosby (Pamela), Bill Graham (Dickie), and Faye Quam (Muriel).