WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
Performances run through 28 December.
America, I Feel Pretty, Tonight, Maria, Somewhere. The popular evergreens of West Side Story can now be experienced at the Opera House. Bernstein's musical classic is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that deserves revisiting again and again and again.
Shakespeare's tragic love story about Romeo and Juliet inspired Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim to create the story of the two lovebirds, Tony and Maria, involving two rival street gangs in 1950s New York.
West Side Story set to music by Bernstein is a sure crowd-pleaser. The iconic musical ingeniously fuses symphonic sound with the jazzy and Latin American rhythms the composer experienced in clubs and on the streets of his hometown, New York.
The young Reumert Talent Award-winning musical star Søren Torpegaard Lund plays Tony, and the young, Norwegian musical talent, Astrid Giske, can be experienced in the role of Maria.
The Royal Danish Theatre presents more than 30 singing and dancing performers onstage accompanied by the Royal Danish Orchestra. Artistic Director of the Royal Danish Playhouse, Thomas Bendixen, stages this quick-stepped extravaganza, where dance plays a dramatic, co-narrative role.
