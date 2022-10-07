THE SCATTERBRAIN is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Theatre

Marie Bach Hansen plays Lucretia, whose mood swings terrorise everyone around her in Holberg's classic comedy.

Lucretia has no inkling of the veering car crash of emotions she poses , and her constant outbursts and mood swings between euphoric joy and chaste resentment put everyone to the test - especially her servant, Torben.

Lucretia is unwittingly whirled into a love intrigue with a handful of desperate singles, all of whom suffer from the illusion that human beings possess an inner core that makes them appear predictable. Their desperation escalates as the desire to find a place and partner in life remains unfulfilled.

Lovelorn hopes, pride and identity collide head-on, while delusions are lampooned in Katrine Wiedemann's staging of this portrait of a squeamish yet domineering woman in a fast-paced comedy.

The Scatterbrain is presented on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of Danish theatre.

The Scatterbrain is performed in Danish.