Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SCATTERBRAIN is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Theatre

Performances run through 3 November.

Denmark News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  
THE SCATTERBRAIN is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Theatre

Marie Bach Hansen plays Lucretia, whose mood swings terrorise everyone around her in Holberg's classic comedy.

Lucretia has no inkling of the veering car crash of emotions she poses , and her constant outbursts and mood swings between euphoric joy and chaste resentment put everyone to the test - especially her servant, Torben.

Lucretia is unwittingly whirled into a love intrigue with a handful of desperate singles, all of whom suffer from the illusion that human beings possess an inner core that makes them appear predictable. Their desperation escalates as the desire to find a place and partner in life remains unfulfilled.

Lovelorn hopes, pride and identity collide head-on, while delusions are lampooned in Katrine Wiedemann's staging of this portrait of a squeamish yet domineering woman in a fast-paced comedy.

The Scatterbrain is presented on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of Danish theatre.

The Scatterbrain is performed in Danish.





More Hot Stories For You


THE SCATTERBRAIN is Now Playing at the Royal Danish TheatreTHE SCATTERBRAIN is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Theatre
October 7, 2022

Marie Bach Hansen plays Lucretia, whose mood swings terrorise everyone around her in Holberg’s classic comedy.
LA CENERENTOLA is Now Playing at Det KGL. TeaterLA CENERENTOLA is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater
September 19, 2022

Clorinda and Tisbe are maliciously mean towards their stepsister Angelina (Cinderella), who dreams of meeting her one and only, all while covered in ash and confined to her chores in the family kitchen. Charles Perrault’s fairytale collection Mother Goose Tales (1697) was the starting point for 24-year-old Rossini’s libretto. Indeed, these fantastical stories have throughout the years inspired other celebrated composers, including Ravel.
SKT. HANS Comes to Det KGL. TeaterSKT. HANS Comes to Det KGL. Teater
September 16, 2022

Ta’ familien, vennerne eller kæresten med på Ofelia Plads, og vær med til at fejre årets korteste nat, når Jeudan og Det Kongelige Teater inviterer til Sankt Hans i samarbejde med Hotel Scandic Front og Admiral Hotel.
FRI MORGENDANS Comes to Det KGL. TeaterFRI MORGENDANS Comes to Det KGL. Teater
September 8, 2022

Igennem opmærksomhed, frie bevægelser, dans og stilhed forbinder vi os til vores kroppe, til hinanden og til vores omgivelser.
Danish Artists Foster International Collaboration at Edinburgh FringeDanish Artists Foster International Collaboration at Edinburgh Fringe
August 28, 2022

While the Edinburgh Fringe Festival has returned and is ending it also marks a launching pad for new cooperation and creativity. The Fringe has long been renowned for uniting performers and audiences from many nationalities and walks of life. International cooperation and communication is at the heart of this festival.