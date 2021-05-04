Royal Danish Theater Has Officially Reopened With New Guidelines in Place

The Royal Danish Theatre has officially reopened! Due to the relaxed restrictions, more tickets will be released for performances at the Opera and at Gl. Scene. Tickets are on sale now.

Guidelines for your visit:

As a guest at The Royal Playhouse, The Old Stage, The Royal Opera House and Ulvedalene, all persons over the age of 15 must present a corona pass or negative test.



A negative covid-19 test must be presented on arrival - either digitally or on paper. Documentation must include name, test time and test result.



Your covid-19 test must be a maximum of 72 hours old, and it applies from the time you took the test and therefore not from the time you received the answer to your test. Here, a PCR test as well as antigen test (rapid test) can be used.



If you HAVE been infected and can show a positive test that is between 14 days and 26 weeks old, you do not need to be able to show a negative covid-19 test.



Guests who are fully vaccinated and can present documentation that a minimum of 14 days have passed since the last vaccination can enter the theater without a negative test.



All persons over the age of 12 must wear a mask until they sit down in their assigned seat. This also applies to outdoor performances.



You must also present either a health insurance card, driver's license, passport or other publicly issued ID card along with your corona passport (None of the above information will be stored).

