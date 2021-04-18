Royal Danish Theater Cancels Performances Through May 5

The Royal Danish Theatre has announced that all performances, will be cancelled until and including May 5th due to the extension of restrictions in connection with Covid-19.

Additionally, all guided tours, restaurant visits and other activities are cancelled until May 31st.

All tickets will be refunded as soon as possible. All ticket buyers will receive a direct notification by email about the cancellations.

Ticket amounts, prepaid menus and intermission-drinks are automatically refunded to the buyer's customer profile.

All the theatre's restaurants and cafés are closed.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/kgl/information-about-coronavirus-and-events-at-the-royal-danish-theatre?section=31021.