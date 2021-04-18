Royal Danish Theater Cancels Performances Through May 5
Additionally, all guided tours, restaurant visits and other activities are cancelled until May 31st.
The Royal Danish Theatre has announced that all performances, will be cancelled until and including May 5th due to the extension of restrictions in connection with Covid-19.
All tickets will be refunded as soon as possible. All ticket buyers will receive a direct notification by email about the cancellations.
Ticket amounts, prepaid menus and intermission-drinks are automatically refunded to the buyer's customer profile.
All the theatre's restaurants and cafés are closed.
Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/kgl/information-about-coronavirus-and-events-at-the-royal-danish-theatre?section=31021.