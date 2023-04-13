Royal Danish Opera Presents MORNING DANCE IN THE OPERA

Welcome to Denmark's probably most beautiful dance floor.

Here is ample opportunity to let both inner and outer sensations and moods guide our movements. An aesthetic and magnificent setting, for inspiration for both body and soul.

Through awareness, free movements, dance and silence we connect to our bodies, to each other and to our surroundings.

With guidance, we provide you the opportunity to sense into and listen to your bodily sensations and mood and we invite you to be moved with and by what is.

Do you want to join?

Anyone can participate, no experience is required, just the desire to dance and get sweaty.

If you have time and the opportunity to have a cup of coffee and a croissant in the café after the dance, then stay and have a chat with us. The café has made a morning-dance offer for us.

Price for the dance: DKK 75.

If there are tickets left, they will be sold as drop-in on mobilepay for DKK 100.

Facilitation Nov & Dec:

FRIDAY MORNING from 9.30-10.30

4/11 Rikke

11/11 Linda

25/11 Rikke

2/12 Linda

9/12 Rikke

16/ 12 Linda

The ticket is non-refundable, but you are welcome to sell or pass on your ticket.