Royal Danish Opera Presents MORNING DANCE IN THE OPERA

The event runs through 28 April.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Royal Danish Opera Presents MORNING DANCE IN THE OPERA

Welcome to Denmark's probably most beautiful dance floor.

Here is ample opportunity to let both inner and outer sensations and moods guide our movements. An aesthetic and magnificent setting, for inspiration for both body and soul.

Through awareness, free movements, dance and silence we connect to our bodies, to each other and to our surroundings.

With guidance, we provide you the opportunity to sense into and listen to your bodily sensations and mood and we invite you to be moved with and by what is.

Do you want to join?

Anyone can participate, no experience is required, just the desire to dance and get sweaty.

If you have time and the opportunity to have a cup of coffee and a croissant in the café after the dance, then stay and have a chat with us. The café has made a morning-dance offer for us.

Price for the dance: DKK 75.

If there are tickets left, they will be sold as drop-in on mobilepay for DKK 100.

Facilitation Nov & Dec:

FRIDAY MORNING from 9.30-10.30

4/11 Rikke
11/11 Linda
25/11 Rikke

2/12 Linda
9/12 Rikke
16/ 12 Linda

The ticket is non-refundable, but you are welcome to sell or pass on your ticket.




ELEKTRA is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater Photo
ELEKTRA is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater
Every day, Elektra recalls her murdered father and devises plans for blood-soaked revenge. She lives under the same roof as her father’s killers – her mother and her lover. Elektra’s thirst for revenge is all-consuming and runs counter to her sister’s dream of a life in harmony with marriage and children.
COSI FAN TUTTE is Now Playing at Royal Danish Opera Photo
COSI FAN TUTTE is Now Playing at Royal Danish Opera
In Mozart’s intimate opera, love is put to the test. Così fan tutte means ‘So does every woman’, signifying that all women are unfaithful. Philosopher Don Alfonso sets out to prove this insight.
THE INHERITANCE Comes to the Royal Danish Opera Photo
THE INHERITANCE Comes to the Royal Danish Opera
In Manhattan, a generation after the height of the AIDS epidemic, Eric, a sensitive soul, and a talented yet self-destructive writer, Toby, share a turbulent love affair that tears everyone around them apart. While the United States, where Trump wins the presidency, is becoming more and more polarised, the world around them seems to be collapsing.
GIANT STEPS is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera Photo
GIANT STEPS is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera
Jerome Robbins was one of the greatest showmen the United States has ever fostered. He effortlessly moved between modern Broadway dance and sublime classical ballet. Discover three of his greatest works in Giant Steps.

