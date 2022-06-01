MANUALEN & DE SYV DODSSYNDER is Now Playing at Det. KGL. Teater

A unique world premiere awaits with the award-winning composer Louise Alenius' Manualen, which can be experienced in tandem with Kurt Weill's Die sieben Todsünden. Death plays the lead, embodied by soloists from the Royal Danish Opera, the Royal Danish Orchestra, the Royal Danish Opera Chorus, the Danish Dance Theatre and Danish singer Oh Land.



Alenius' Manualen (The Manual) is partially inspired by the debate regarding the convicted Danish physician Svend Lings' "suicide manual. The entire Opera House stage setting and auditorium are incorporated in Alenius' unique universe rendered as a giant body with Consciousness, Pain and Organs.

The leading role as Consciousness is performed by the Royal Danish Opera's Elisabeth Jansson, with Sofie Elkjær Jensen by her side in the role of Death. They are additionally surrounded by the various Organs that are subject to decisions taken by the Consciousness in its quest to quell pain forever.

Composer and librettist: Louise Alenius

Director: Sascha Milavic Davies

Conductor: Robert Houssart

Assistant Conductor: Matthew Scott Rogers

Set- and Costume Design: Marie í Dali

Light Design: Mathias Hersland

Brecht and Weill's socially critical classic Die sieben Todsünden - a ballet with song - is a tale of dysfunctional family relationships and double standards set to some of Weill's most accomplished music. Embodied by celebrated Danish singer Oh Land, Anna travels to earn a living for the family, and meets the seven deadly sins along the way.

Conductor: Robert Houssart

Directors: Patrick Kinmonth og Pontus Lidberg

Set- and Costumedesign: Patrick Kinmonth

Choreographi: Pontus Lidberg

Light Design: Mathias Hersland og Raphael Frisenvænge Solholm

Movement Coordinator: Paul Pui Wo Lee

Manualen is performed in Danish, and Die sieben Todsünden is performed in German with Danish supertitles. Die sieben Todsünden is a co-production with the Danish Dance Theatre.

Performances run through 4 June, 2022.

Learn more at

.