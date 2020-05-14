Live Nation Brings Drive-In Concerts to Denmark

Live Nation, the live events promoter and operator, has announced that drive-in concerts will be making stops in four Danish cities during the months of May and June, Ticket News reported.

The tour is set to make stops in Copenhagen, Herning, Aalborg, Odense, and Aarhus, with confirmed Danish artists L.O.C., Danish radio show Mads & Monopolet, and family entertainer Onkel Reje.

The location in Copenhagen is none other than the P19 parking space of the Copenhagen Airport, which is planned to be converted into a drive-in theater.

Each event will allow 600 cars, with an extra high stage and three screens will be implemented to offer a better viewing experience, with sound distributed through the car radio. While prices will vary per event, the ticket cost is per car, with up to five people per vehicle.

Learn more at the Live Nation website.





