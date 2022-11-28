Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater

Performances run through 17 December 2022.

Nov. 28, 2022 Â 
FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater

Football Football Football relates the story about a football match and all the people connected through their passion for the game. The play is garnished with imaginative club anthems and heady terrace chants as we follow the many stakeholders before, during and after a match - players, coaches, club owners and not least the enthusiastic fans.

Football is a dream factory, but the dreams represented by this magnificent sport and its great victories are compromised by mundane demands for success, earnings and simple survival. What happens to the many young players who seek their fortune in the hope of joining a major club? What happens to the game of football and the fans when billionaires from foreign shores suddenly start buying into Danish football clubs? And how can you defend playing World Cup matches in a stadium that has cost countless immigrant workers their lives?

Football, Football, Football is staged in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar - an event that has garnered a great deal of controversy and shifted the focus from the game on the pitch to such ethical issues as human rights and the power that commercial forces wield over the sport.

Football Football Football will venture on a grand tour of Denmark in the autumn - read more here.

Football Football Football is performed in Danish.

Performances run through 17 December 2022.




Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Operaen Photo
Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Operaen
What did our critic think of WEST SIDE STORY at Operaen? Leonard Bernsteins udÃ¸delige klassiker West Side Story har fÃ¥et nyt liv pÃ¥ operaen i KÃ¸benhavn og dette er gjort med en kÃ¦rlighed for det oprindelige vÃ¦rk sikkert fÃ¸rt i havn af instruktÃ¸r Thomas Bendixen, som har gjort at de 2 timer og 20 min, som forestillingen varer bare flyver afsted og ingen af scenerne bliver pÃ¥ noget tidspunkt kedelige og langtrukken, det glider som smurt i olie. Palle Steen Christensen stÃ¥r for scenografien og her mÃ¥ man bare sige, wow det er gennemtÃ¦nkt og storslÃ¥et man bliver ved med at finde nye muligheder til at bruge scenografien og det er som en julekalender, der bliver ved med at Ã¥bne sig og afslÃ¸rer nye ting. I de to store hovedroller ses som Maria Emilie Groth Christensen og hun har sÃ¥ meget sÃ¸dme og fanden i voldskhed, at man ikke kan andet en fÃ¸le med Maria, hun er en drÃ¸m af en Maria. SÃ¸ren Torpegaard Lund er hendes Tony og ud over han har en drÃ¸m af en sangstemme, sÃ¥ spiller han ogsÃ¥ rÃ¸ven ud af bukserne, sÃ¥ man som tilskuere sidder og hepper pÃ¥ Tony frem til det sidste. Forestillingen spilles pÃ¥ dansk og jeg plejer tit at krumme tÃ¦er over de danske oversÃ¦ttelser, men det er faktisk lykkedes Det Kongelige Teater at fÃ¥ en oversÃ¦ttelse, hvor hjerte ikke skal rime pÃ¥ smerte og dette er et kÃ¦mpe plus og det er med til, at man let kan se bort fra, at det hele tales og synges pÃ¥ dansk. En helt formidabel forestilling som bare skal opleves, fÃ¸r det er for sent.
WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater Photo
WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
Shakespeareâ€™s tragic love story about Romeo and Juliet inspired Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim to create the story of the two lovebirds, Tony and Maria, involving two rival street gangs in 1950s New York.
Stevns Sommerspil PrÃ¦senterer MÃ˜D MIG PÃ… CASSIOPEIA Photo
Stevns Sommerspil PrÃ¦senterer MÃ˜D MIG PÃ… CASSIOPEIA
Med Nicolaj Cornelius, Marie Louise Hansen, Sandra Elsfort, Thor Vestergaard, Susanne Breuning, Sune Svanekier og Bjarne Antonisen.
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Fredericia Musicalteater Photo
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Fredericia Musicalteater
'Come from away' er en usÃ¦dvanligt energisk, hÃ¦sblÃ¦sende og vidunderlig forestilling, der satte gang i alle fÃ¸lelser hos denne anmelder pÃ¥ Fredericia Musicalteater.Â 

