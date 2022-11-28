FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater

Football Football Football relates the story about a football match and all the people connected through their passion for the game. The play is garnished with imaginative club anthems and heady terrace chants as we follow the many stakeholders before, during and after a match - players, coaches, club owners and not least the enthusiastic fans.

Football is a dream factory, but the dreams represented by this magnificent sport and its great victories are compromised by mundane demands for success, earnings and simple survival. What happens to the many young players who seek their fortune in the hope of joining a major club? What happens to the game of football and the fans when billionaires from foreign shores suddenly start buying into Danish football clubs? And how can you defend playing World Cup matches in a stadium that has cost countless immigrant workers their lives?

Football, Football, Football is staged in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar - an event that has garnered a great deal of controversy and shifted the focus from the game on the pitch to such ethical issues as human rights and the power that commercial forces wield over the sport.

Football Football Football will venture on a grand tour of Denmark in the autumn - read more here.

Football Football Football is performed in Danish.

Performances run through 17 December 2022.