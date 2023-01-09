Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ENTANGLED is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater

ENTANGLED is a cross-aesthetic and cross-disciplinary performance and installation conceptualised by the artist duo BEYOND DARKNESS.

Jan. 09, 2023  
With ENTANGLED, you're invited into the world of fungi through a net of mycelium hidden deep underneath us. Performances run through 11 January.

The multisensory and multi-organismic performance combines dance, sound and installation art, inspired by the distinct communication system of these fungi, their role as decomposers and life-givers, as well as their inherent connectedness to our human lives.

ENTANGLED is an intimate experience which intertwines organic textures, a variety of life cycles and interactions between scent, movement, and memories. Looking at the other-than-human sphere, we want to interact more attentively and caringly with nature and our often invisible surroundings, through a recognition and appreciation of our inherent multispecies interconnectedness.

Notice: After the performance January 7th 2023 19:00, you can participate in an artist talk immediately after the performance. Length approximately 45 min. The talk will be in English

Concept: BEYOND DARKNESS
Performers: Cecilie Schyth Kjær, Anna Stamp, Nanna Hanfgarn Jensen, Nadja Mattioli
Sound artist: Eliza Bozek
Lead scenographer: Mai Katsume
Scenographer: Josefine Thornberg-Thorsøe
Stage master: Anders Toft Pedersen
Light Design: Felipe Osorio
Choreography: Nanna Hanfgarn Jensen in collaboration with the performers
Text & Dramaturgy: Nadja Mattioli
Mycologist: Jens Henrik Petersen
Digital artwork: Eliza Bozek
Producer and Communication: Emma Arnoldi
Administration: Astrid Gravsholt




New Years Concert With the Royal Danish Orchestra Comes to Det KGL Teater Photo
New Year's Concert With the Royal Danish Orchestra Comes to Det KGL Teater
Each year, the Royal Danish Theatre celebrates New Year with a festive concert performed by the entire Royal Danish Orchestra at the Main Stage at the Opera House. This year, American conductor Hugh Wolff will ensure the audience enjoys a bubbly and sparkling start to the New Year.
THE INCREDIBLE STORY OF THE GIANT BEAR is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater Photo
THE INCREDIBLE STORY OF THE GIANT BEAR is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
Welcome to the town of Solby where peace and order ruled until Sebastian and Mitcho fished a message in a bottle from the sea. The message was from JB, the mayor of Solby, who had disappeared.
THE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Det KGL Teater Photo
THE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Det KGL Teater
Revel in the magical Christmas tradition of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at the Old Stage.
WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater Photo
WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
Shakespeare’s tragic love story about Romeo and Juliet inspired Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim to create the story of the two lovebirds, Tony and Maria, involving two rival street gangs in 1950s New York. Performances run through 28 December.

