ENTANGLED is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater

With ENTANGLED, you're invited into the world of fungi through a net of mycelium hidden deep underneath us. Performances run through 11 January.

The multisensory and multi-organismic performance combines dance, sound and installation art, inspired by the distinct communication system of these fungi, their role as decomposers and life-givers, as well as their inherent connectedness to our human lives.

ENTANGLED is an intimate experience which intertwines organic textures, a variety of life cycles and interactions between scent, movement, and memories. Looking at the other-than-human sphere, we want to interact more attentively and caringly with nature and our often invisible surroundings, through a recognition and appreciation of our inherent multispecies interconnectedness.

Notice: After the performance January 7th 2023 19:00, you can participate in an artist talk immediately after the performance. Length approximately 45 min. The talk will be in English

Concept: BEYOND DARKNESS

Performers: Cecilie Schyth Kjær, Anna Stamp, Nanna Hanfgarn Jensen, Nadja Mattioli

Sound artist: Eliza Bozek

Lead scenographer: Mai Katsume

Scenographer: Josefine Thornberg-Thorsøe

Stage master: Anders Toft Pedersen

Light Design: Felipe Osorio

Choreography: Nanna Hanfgarn Jensen in collaboration with the performers

Text & Dramaturgy: Nadja Mattioli

Mycologist: Jens Henrik Petersen

Digital artwork: Eliza Bozek

Producer and Communication: Emma Arnoldi

Administration: Astrid Gravsholt