ENTANGLED is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater
ENTANGLED is a cross-aesthetic and cross-disciplinary performance and installation conceptualised by the artist duo BEYOND DARKNESS.
With ENTANGLED, you're invited into the world of fungi through a net of mycelium hidden deep underneath us. Performances run through 11 January.
The multisensory and multi-organismic performance combines dance, sound and installation art, inspired by the distinct communication system of these fungi, their role as decomposers and life-givers, as well as their inherent connectedness to our human lives.
ENTANGLED is an intimate experience which intertwines organic textures, a variety of life cycles and interactions between scent, movement, and memories. Looking at the other-than-human sphere, we want to interact more attentively and caringly with nature and our often invisible surroundings, through a recognition and appreciation of our inherent multispecies interconnectedness.
Notice: After the performance January 7th 2023 19:00, you can participate in an artist talk immediately after the performance. Length approximately 45 min. The talk will be in English
Concept: BEYOND DARKNESS
Performers: Cecilie Schyth Kjær, Anna Stamp, Nanna Hanfgarn Jensen, Nadja Mattioli
Sound artist: Eliza Bozek
Lead scenographer: Mai Katsume
Scenographer: Josefine Thornberg-Thorsøe
Stage master: Anders Toft Pedersen
Light Design: Felipe Osorio
Choreography: Nanna Hanfgarn Jensen in collaboration with the performers
Text & Dramaturgy: Nadja Mattioli
Mycologist: Jens Henrik Petersen
Digital artwork: Eliza Bozek
Producer and Communication: Emma Arnoldi
Administration: Astrid Gravsholt