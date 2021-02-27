Det KGL. Teater presents Romeo and Juliet, the ultimate story of star-crossed lovers. A captivating ballet about a couple in love who can only be united in death.



There is no more famous love tragedy than the tale of Romeo and Juliet. William Shakespeare's play is the gripping story of a young couple in love who, because of the bitter feud between their families, can only be united in death. Though steeped in sorrow and pain, its description of real, overwhelming, true love is essentially life affirming.



While watching John Neumeier's version of the story, you can feel their infatuation and despair in a heartbeat. John Neumeier's ballet version, set to Prokofiev's grandiose and emotive music, premiered at the Royal Danish Theatre in 1974 and now has cult status. This has resulted in various re-staged productions that audiences love to follow year after year and where often new, talented young dancers break into the international limelight.

Neumeier's interpretation of Romeo and Juliet is exceptionally lyrical and light. He paints his own Renaissance masterpiece in front of our very eyes, adding vitality to all Shakespeare's characters and subplots while maintaining an innocence and simplicity that accentuates the lovers' plight. Romeo and Juliet is a must for all romantics.

