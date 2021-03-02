Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Det KGL. Teater Presents POSTCARD FROM MOROCCO

The opera is composed by Dominick Argento with a libretto written by John Donahue.

Mar. 2, 2021  
The Opera Academy presents an intimate one-act opera composed by Dominick Argento with a libretto written by John Donahue.


The cast of the opera is waiting at a train station. They are all happy to reveal their identities but certainly not what is in their baggage. A puppeteer who lives at the station attempts to control and manipulate the passengers.

Director: Ebbe Knudsen
Conductor: Magnus Larsson
Orchestra: Students from Det Kongelige Danske Musikkonservatorium

The final casting for this production is still being planned and is therefore not yet available online.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20202021/opera/postcard-from-morocco?section=top.


