Det KGL. Teater Presents Corpus' Friday Bar

The theatre will present an artistic showing, while you quench your thirst in the affordable bar. 

Feb. 5, 2021  

Corpus would like to invite you for a different kind of Friday Bar behind The Royal Theatres doors, inside the casual foyer next to A-salen where Corpus' dancers spend their everyday life.

At Corpus' Friday Bar you will experience a different kind of Friday Bar. The theatre will present an artistic showing, while you quench your thirst in the affordable bar.

They will offer insight to the artistic process at each Friday Bar and showcase what they are working on right now either by presenting choreographic sections, ideas or discussions of the performance that is in the pipeline.

The bar opens at 15.30, at 17.00 there will be the monthly artistic showings and you are welcome to stay until the bar closes at 18.30.

The bar is cheap, the atmosphere relaxed, and the showing is generous, so bring your friends and join Corpus for a different kind of Friday Bar.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20202021/ballet/corpus-fredagsbar?section=top.


