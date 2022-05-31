DON JUAN is Now Playing at Det. KGL. Teater

Don Giovanni's rapacious lust and thirst for liberty destroys his ability to forge meaningful relationships. He ultimately stays true to his character, plunging himself fearlessly into hell and damnation.

Artistic director John Fulljames' contemporary staging of Mozart's ruthless yet comical opera is set in a modern hotel; a microcosm of society and a temporary meeting place where your private life becomes public until you check out again.

The Royal Danish Opera Soloist Ensemble masters both tragedy and comedy, and in Don Giovanni the singers fathom the full spectrum of emotions. The odiously seductive Don Giovanni is alternately performed by Palle Knudsen and Jens Søndergaard. The master's sidekick, the farcical yet shrewd Leporello, is performed in alternation by Morten Staugaard and Kyungil Ko. Sine Bundgaard, who in 2020 received a Reumert Award for her performance as Elettra in Mozart's Idomeneo, will embody the forsaken Donna Elvira, alternating with Elisabeth Jansson. The hero, Don Ottavio, is interpreted by tenors Jacob Skov Andersen and Jens Christian Tvilum.

Director: John Fulljames

Associate Director: Aylin Bozok

Conductor: Julia Jones

Conductor: Steven Moore

Set Designer.: Dick Bird

Costume Design: Annemarie Woods

Choreographer: Maxine Braham

Lighting Design: Fabiana Piccioli

Video Design: Will Duke

Video- og computerprogrammør: Dan Trenchard

Performances run through 3 June 2022.

