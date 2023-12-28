CINDERELLA Comes to Det KGL. Teater in January

Performances will run 27 January - 10 March 2024.

CINDERELLA Comes to Det KGL. Teater in January

Cinderella comes to Det KGL. Teater next month. Performances will run 27 January - 10 March 2024.

A love so strong that nothing and no one can destroy it. This is what Cinderella and the prince experience when they meet at the magical castle ball.

Everyone knows and loves the Cinderella fairy tale, and in Gregory Dean’s ballet version, the romance will sweep you away. Prokofiev’s lushly melodious music is the backdrop for this story of the poor girl with a heart of gold who, despite major obstacles in her path, finally discovers that justice and love come to those who deserve it.

This version of Cinderella is based on Charles Perrault’s 1697 story and features all the hallmarks of a true fairy tale – joy and sorrow, the triumph of good over evil, and lovers facing endless tribulations before reaching their happily-ever-after ending. Add in an especially evil stepmother and two scheming stepsisters, but fortunately also a fairy godmother, a flock of gentle fairies and an exceptionally charming prince.

Gregory Dean, a principal dancer at the Royal Danish Ballet, has choreographed such ballets as Blixen and Gotta Dance! His Cinderella is a classic story for all ages about how love, hope and an open mind can conquer even the blackest darkness.




