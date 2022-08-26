The University Of Delaware Hosts Its First Alumni Gathering

The University of Delaware, a public, tier-1 research university ranked in the top 100 national universities and top 50 public universities, hosted a stellar evening of its first ever alumni meeting in Hyderabad. This meet would be followed by alumni gatherings in Bangalore and New Delhi.

The University of Delaware, which is a home to over 1300 international students is considered among the top 20 colleges in the US. It offers undergraduate students 150 majors, with its best majors being engineering, business, and the sciences. 23 graduate programmes from the University of Delaware were listed among the top 100 in the country in the 2023 edition of Best Graduate Schools by U.S. News and World Report, with 10 of those programmes placed in the top 50.

With its commitment of being a global university, the University of Delaware was the first American university to start a study abroad programme, and many other universities soon followed. In terms of international enrolments, the university has the second highest number of students from India. The alumni gathering was planned not just to commemorate and re-connect with alumni, but also to give prospective Indian students interested in studying abroad a great insight of the university. On this occasion, University of Delaware alumni from India and abroad shared their memories of studying at the university and how the university and its faculty have contributed to their personality and career development.

At the outset, Dr. Song Hoffman, Director of International Admissions, and Prof. Rick Andews, Senior Associate Dean at the Lerner College of Business and Economics; Kristian Graves and Meaghan Hoghan, Associate Vice Presidents for Development; Dr. Ravi Ammigan, Associate Provost for International Programs; and Jamila Shaikh, University Representative (India) welcomed the alumni.

Graduates from various departments of the university gathered to rejoice and reflect on their experiences as university students. The alumni who attended the meet were placed not just in India but also in other countries throughout the world as corporate executives, administrative leaders, bureaucrats, and policymakers.

Sharing his thoughts, Dr. Ravi Ammigan said, "our presence in India is a clear indication of UD's commitment to building stronger connections with our international alumni, partner institutions, and incoming students and their families worldwide. It is an important piece in our global engagement and internationalization efforts as we strengthen international programming and broaden our global impact through academic and inclusive excellence. Together with our campus partners, we look forward to returning to India next year to host pre-departure orientation programs for new students, identify new academic partnerships, and expand alumni relations with our large community of Blue Hens in the region."

Prior to the meeting, representatives from the university attended the International Career and Counseling Movement (IC3) annual conference, which was also held in Hyderabad. There, they spoke with representatives from higher education and met new international students who will be attending the University of Delaware this fall semester.

The University of Delaware has a lot of notable alumni such as Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. , 46th, current President of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, the current first lady of the United States, Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, Caesar Rodney, the signer of the Declaration of Independence, Henry C. Brinton, the director of NASA's research division, and Richard F. Heck (Organic Chemistry).

For more info, please visit: https://www.udel.edu/