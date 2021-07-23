The Resident Ensemble Players Announces 2021 Offerings and 2022 Return to Live Performances

The Resident Ensemble Players, the professional theatre company in residence at the University of Delaware, has announced its plans for 2021-2022. The upcoming season brings a sensational selection of virtual offerings in the Fall and, in early 2022, the REP's much-anticipated return to live performances!

This Fall, the REP continues "On the Air and In the Cloud" with four amazing audio plays - a gripping classic drama, a thrilling horror, a provocative premiere, and a holiday favorite. All of which will undoubtedly engage and entertain you. Then, in early 2022, the REP is looking forward to being back on stage, performing live, and welcoming audiences back into the theatre!

The REP opens the Fall season with Sherlock Holmes in A Scandal in Bohemia, adapted for radio by Denis Green and Anthony Boucher, streaming Sept. 29th through Oct. 17th. In this mystery, the King of Bohemia enlists the services of the great detective and his faithful friend Dr. Watson to recover a very valuable photograph that could ruin the young King. Intrigue and adventure follow Holmes and Watson as they set about recovering this photograph and in the process discover a most cunning adversary.

October brings Halloween and Edgar Allan Poe's The Murders in the Rue Morgue, streaming Oct. 27th through Nov 14th. Adapted and directed by REP company member Michael Gotch, this frightening tale is sure to give you the chills. Terrifying murders have shocked the city of Paris. The victims' bodies are so viciously brutalized, it seems only a supernatural strength could have committed these horrifying crimes. With no suspect and contradicting witness reports, police are baffled. Full of horror and all things grim, The Murders in the Rue Morgue is the perfect Halloween treat.

The REP season continues with the exciting premiere of Votetrickery: A Spoken Word Symphony, written and directed by REP company member Hassan El-Amin, streaming Dec. 1st through Dec. 19th. Questions about voting rights are as old as the United States of America. Today these questions are again dominating our nightly news headlines and being passionately debated in homes all over the country. Votetrickery is an engaging and timely exploration of America's history of voting and the unresolved voting rights issues that continue to plague our country today.

A Christmas Carol is back for the holiday season! The REP is pleased to offer this classic holiday listening opportunity once again, streaming Dec. 8th through Dec. 26th. Immerse yourself in your imagination while following the cold-hearted miser Ebenezer Scrooge as he unwittingly sets out on a journey to rediscover the importance of kindness and compassion. A delightful time for the entire family!

REP Producing Artistic Director Sanford (Sandy) Robbins says, "We are very excited about sharing our Fall audio offerings with you and everyone at the REP is looking forward to joyfully returning to live performances early in the new year. We wish everyone a wonderful summer full of good health as we prepare for an exciting theatre season ahead."

Box office and ticketing information for live performances will be made available in the Fall. The latest information can be found online at www.rep.udel.edu.