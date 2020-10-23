The Grand Announces Winter In Wilmington Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show

The event opens Black Friday, November 27 and runs through Sunday, January 3, 2021.

What started as drive-in concerts, progressed to fall drive-in movies, and now The Grand is thrilled to turn on the lights around town with a new holiday activity sure to be enjoyed by generations of your family. The Winter in Wilmington Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show opens Black Friday, November 27 and runs through Sunday, January 3, 2021 on Wilmington's Riverfront.

The holiday season comes to life as you drive your car through the Winter in Wilmington Light Show on Wilmington's Riverfront. Thousands of lights make up this dazzling show. Dash through this electric trail in your one-horse open sleigh as there is so much to see! Your family will love the animated installations, interactive music, and holiday cheer. Create a new family tradition this year with The Grand's Winter in Wilmington Light Show!

"The lights have to be out in our three theaters for the time being as we continue to weather the challenges of the coronavirus. We see this light show as a way that The Grand can still be a bright light for the entire community," says Executive Director Mark Fields.

"When we made the difficult decision to postpone the Riverfront ice rink for the 2020 season, it was important for us to bring in another family-friendly holiday activity that was safe for all" said RDC Executive Director Megan McGlinchey. "That's why we are thrilled to partner with The Grand on this exciting project. The Winter in Wilmington Light Show will provide area families with a fun holiday activity that brings many to the Riverfront while ensuring the safety of our guests!"

"My family and I are really looking forward to a holiday light show on the Christina Riverfront and I am sure families throughout region will thoroughly enjoy this new entertainment for the winter season," said Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki. "I invite families all throughout Wilmington to join us for another creative way to celebrate the holidays during these unconventional times. Once again, Mark Fields and his team at The Grand, Megan McGlinchey and her colleagues at the Riverfront Development Corporation, and Scott Humphries and the staff at Light Action have come together to create what promises to be a beautiful and colorful light and sound show."

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 26 at 10:00am and are $25 per car. They are available online only at www.TheGrandWilmington.org. To help make the event enjoyable for everyone, advanced online reservations/pre-purchased admission is required. The Grand is not accepting any in-person purchases at our box offices due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

