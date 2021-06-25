Shakespeare in Delaware Park Unique Productions Begin June 29

Shakespeare in Delaware Park's main stage summer season was put on hold last year due to the pandemic, but that did not stop SDP from carrying on with the mission of FREE professional outdoor theatre and SDP will be expanding their performances in 2021. This year we are excited to be offering Western New York 2 unique FREE productions to enjoy throughout the summer.

Venture into Delaware Park for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S WALK, where the mischievous Puck will take you on a walking tour to experience a one-of-a-kind performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Kyle Loconti. During this 45-minute journey, our beloved Delaware Park will be transformed into Oberon and Titania's Athenian Forest where you will view selected scenes from this beloved Shakespearean comedy. You'll be chasing after Athenian lovers, watching Mechanical's scramble to rehearse, and falling in love with Shakespeare's work in a brand-new way.

This production opens June 29th and will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through August 12. Tours begin at 6:30 running every half hour until 8:30. Reservations are required.

Next up Saul Elkin directs our touring production, SHAKESPEARE & LOVE coming to a park or venue near you, starting July 9th Friday, Saturdays and Sundays at 7pm through August 21. Join us as four Shakespearean lovers explore the triumphs, trials, and tribulations of what it means to love.

From the star-crossed love in Romeo & Juliet, to love's darker shadows in Richard III, to the humorous mistaken identity of love in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's vast collection of works remind us that love is a language that takes a lifetime to learn. Many shows are already sold out, please visit our website for a complete list of performance locations. Reservations are required.

All performances are FREE, although donations are greatly appreciated. For more information including show dates, time's locations and how to reserve your spot please go to www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org.