Seth Sikes Returns To Delaware Next Month

Seth Sikes will return to Top of the Pines in Rehoboth Beach, on Tuesday, October 13 at 7:00PM for one performance only. Seth made his Rehoboth Beach debut earlier this year and performed to a sold-out crowd.

The show will feature Seth singing favorites from the Great American Songbook, including classics by Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Liza Minnelli as well as Broadway gems. All Covid protocols will be observed for this performance.

Tickets for Seth Sikes are $25 and are available at this link:



https://www.thepinesrb.com/shows/entertainment/the-pines-welcomes-back-seth-sikes.html

Sikes is one of New York's best-known nightclub performers. Each of his appearances in New York have sold out. His debut show, which paid tribute to Judy Garland, was named Best Tribute Show by Broadway World. Rex Reed said, "Sikes belted out small gems and big treasures alike to a sold-out house screaming for more. He's already developing a fan base and there's no telling how far Seth Sikes will go."

When the Covid pandemic prevented Sikes from performing for live audiences, he created a series of hilarious music videos online that have gone viral, seen by hundreds of thousands. His most recent video, "Ring Them Bells," was selected to close the globally watched Liza Minnelli 75th birthday tribute. All of his videos can be found at:

https://www.youtube.com/user/bwayseth

Before becoming one of New York's most talked-about performers, Sikes worked in the theater behind the scenes. He was Assistant Director for The Band's Visit and The Nance on Broadway (starring Nathan Lane and directed by Jack O'Brien), and for Off-Broadway productions of Tribes (directed by David Cromer) and Pageant. Additional Assistant Director credits include Sondheim: The Birthday Concert (directed by Lonny Price), and Sweet Bird of Youth (directed by David Cromer and starring Diane Lane).