Second Street Players Will Present PETER AND THE STARCATCHER in September

Second Street Players will present the innovative and imaginative Tony-winning comedy with music, "Peter and the Star Catcher," directed by John H. Hulse, on September 9, 10, 16, 17, 2022, at 7 PM; and September 11 and 18, 2022 at 2 PM at the Riverfront Theater; 2 S Walnut St; Milford, DE 19963. Tickets are $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and students.

Tony-winning "Peter and the Starcatcher" is the prequel to Peter Pan. An extravaganza of staging that relies on suggestion and storytelling, this is a coming-of-age adventure story about how a nameless orphan, inspired by a remarkable and ambitious girl, became the strange and celebrated hero who is the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. Featuring a dozen actors portraying more than 100 unforgettable characters, including sailors, seamen, seafarers, orphans, pirates, mermaids, mollusks, and narrators, The show playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, as well as the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

"Peter and the Starcatchers" stars Colby Crawford, Guy Crawford, Jahzielle Edillon, Rhys Humphreys, Gabe Marine, Levi Marine, Colton Mooers, Luette Muir, Susan Newark, Arthur Paul, Abbie Porter, and Chuck Rafferty, with musical direction by Diane Trautman. "Peter and the Starcatcher" was written by Rick Elice, based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson with music by Wayne Barker.

"Peter and the Starcatcher" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Second Street Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.

Visit www.secondstreetplayers.com or call (302) 422-0220 for tickets or more information.