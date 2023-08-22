Second Street Players To Hold Auditions For A CHRISTMAS CAROL Musical This Weekend

Second Street Players has announced audition dates for its 2023 holiday show, "A Christmas Carol: The Musical."

Director John Hulse said open auditions will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, and 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford, DE.

Auditions will consist of reading from the script. Auditioners should come comfortably dressed to move and be prepared to sing the familiar song, "Jingle Bells" (first verse, "Dashing through the snow" and chorus). The show is performed by a large cast of actors ages 6 and up. Cast members should be available for technical rehearsals, scheduled for Sunday to Thursday, Nov. 12 to 16, and Sunday to Tuesday, Nov. 19 to 21, and must be available for all performances, Friday to Sunday, Nov. 24 to 26, and Dec. 1 to 3.

Based on the story by Charles Dickens, the book "A Christmas Carol: The Musical," written by Lynn Aherns and Mike Ockrent, provides a wonderfully fresh look at Dickens' classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghostly visits he receives one Christmas Eve. Music and lyrics are provided by Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken ("Little Shop of Horrors," and Disney favorites "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Little Mermaid"), and Lynn Ahrens ("Ragtime," "Seussical," and "Once on This Island").

Originally produced at The Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City, this beloved Christmas tale is sure to provide a festive afternoon or evening of entertainment for the whole family.

Those unable to attend the audition but interested in auditioning or being part of the production crew, and those looking for more information, may contact John Hulse at 302-245-4147. Click Here




